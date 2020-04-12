Video

Truckers are key workers and say they are vital for keeping the UK running in the lockdown - but believe they’re being treated like second class citizens.⁣

Jensen, a 22-year-old truck driver from Wiltshire, says he’s struggling to buy hot food or use the toilets and showers at motorway services.

Last month the government relaxed the rules for some drivers so they can work for longer hours during the coronavirus outbreak.

Video Journalist: Matt Wareham

