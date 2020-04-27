'I ran the London Marathon on my treadmill'

Video

The 2020 London Marathon was postponed because of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Lots of people who were due to take part did 2.6 miles of the race instead, but Alice Jefferies went one step further.

She made a fake London landmarks, set up her treadmill and did the full 26.2 miles in her garden, cheered on by family, friends and Radio 1’s Greg James.

Alice’s race was even commentated on by legendary voice of the marathon Steve Cram.

Video producer: Jimmy Blake

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.