US military shares UFO videos filmed by Navy officers

Video

The US Department of Defence (DoD) has released three videos it says show evidence of "unidentified" flying objects. Yes, UFOs.

Sections of the clips had been shared online before now, with people questioning if they were real.

In an effort to "clear up any misconceptions" the DoD, who had previously confirmed the videos were filmed by the US Navy, has made all three clips public.

It said the footage "does not reveal any sensitive systems" and "does not impinge on any subsequent investigations".

