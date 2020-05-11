Eurovision 2020: The Cancelled Coronavirus Year

Video

Filming for this exclusive behind the scenes documentary began back in February - before it was revealed that the 2020 Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat follows James Newman as he prepares to be unveiled as the UK’s Eurovision representative, filming him both in rehearsals and backstage at his first public performance of his Eurovision entry, accompanied by his brother, artist John Newman and their mum.

Following the cancellation of Eurovision, James shares what this means for him and he speaks to some of this year’s other contestants in other countries about their experiences and future plans. The documentary features commentary from artists who have worked with James, including Olly Murs, Mollie King and Piers from Rudimental.

Produced by Daniel Rosney, Steve Holden, and Matt Wareham.