'I do believe there will be justice for Ahmaud'
'To know Ahmaud was to love Ahmaud' says Wanda Cooper-Jones. Her son is Ahmaud Arbery, the African-American who was shot dead by a white father and son in Georgia, US.
She's told Radio 1 Newsbeat how she thought the killing would be covered up until recently, when a video of the shooting went viral on social media.
Interview by Kameron Virk
-
14 May 2020
