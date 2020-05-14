'I do believe there will be justice for Ahmaud'

Video

'To know Ahmaud was to love Ahmaud' says Wanda Cooper-Jones. Her son is Ahmaud Arbery, the African-American who was shot dead by a white father and son in Georgia, US.

She's told Radio 1 Newsbeat how she thought the killing would be covered up until recently, when a video of the shooting went viral on social media.

Interview by Kameron Virk

