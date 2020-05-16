Video

With Eurovision 2020 cancelled, the acts who were supposed to perform have recorded a message for fans.

Tonight would have been the live grand final, and some of these artists will not get the opportunity to compete at Eurovision again.

The heartfelt message is part of a new Newsbeat documentary, Eurovision 2020: The Cancelled Coronavirus Year, available on iPlayer and internationally on YouTube.

Video produced by Daniel Rosney, Steve Holden, and Matt Wareham

