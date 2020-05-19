'The footballer who saved my life'

Video

After attempting to take his own life, George didn't expect to wake up to a message from one of his football heroes.

Portsmouth FC player John Marquis reached out to the 20-year-old after hearing about his struggle with his mental health.

If you're experiencing any of the issues raised in this video, there is help available here.

