Chronixx: 'African is not all that I am'

Reggae giant Chronixx says the world needs a new type of protest for meaningful change to happen.

"If you change 100 things about the British system now it's still going to be prejudiced against people like myself."

The 27-year-old was speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat about his new song Same Prayer, which he says is a "prayer for the younger generation".

