The day 'Black Wall Street' was burned down

Ninety-nine years ago Tulsa, Oklahoma, saw one of the biggest race massacres in American history. But for years very few people were talking about it.

Greenwood, known as Black Wall Street, was one of the most prosperous predominately black areas in all of America.

Racial violence broke out on 31 May, and by the morning of 1 June 1921 an estimated 300 black people had been killed - with the Greenwood district burned and devastated beyond recognition.

Donald Trump was due to hold his first rally since lockdown in Tulsa on 19 June, another date that has a big significance for black Americans - known as Juneteenth it marks the anniversary of the end of slavery in America.

The rally was eventually pushed back a day.

