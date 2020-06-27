The campaign to put more pounds into black-owned businesses

Video

The wake of the Black Lives Matter protests across the world has left many people thinking of new ways to try to deal with racism and inequalities in all walks of life, including financially.

Swiss from garage collective So Solid Crew is behind Black Pound Day.

The idea is for people to make a conscious effort to spend money at black-owned businesses, either physically or online.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.