'Being a black, disabled female is a hard place to be'

"You get racism, sexism and ableism."

Sprinter and cyclist Kadeena Cox says she's experienced racism "in some form my entire life".

Along with Great Britain team mate Kare Adenegan, she's in what she describes as "a small niche" as a group of professional athletes dealing with a range of prejudices to get to the top of their career.

The duo have been speaking to BBC Newsbeat's Katie Smith about their time in elite sport.

