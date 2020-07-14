From this week in England, you'll have to wear a mask in shops and on public transport again, as part of new measures to target the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

But if you wear glasses you will know that the two things can be a tricky combination - with the mask causing your breath to mist up the lenses.

Here are some simple tips for stopping the steam.

And a bonus tip: Go easy with the tissue - no-one wants scratched lenses.

Video producer: Imran Rahman-Jones

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.