Stunt motorcyclist Jonny Davies - AKA Stunter Jonny - broke the world speed record for doing a handlebar wheelie.

The 28-year-old, from County Durham, got up to 109.2mph, with his legs above the handlebars.

He was at the Motorcycle Wheelie World Championship in North Yorkshire.

And he says he could have gone even faster - claiming to have made 122mph in practice.

Footage courtesy of Harvey Brewster/Marco George/Worldreach.

