Surviving Rochdale: Groomed, abused and imprisoned

"Daisy" faces a tough decision.

She was groomed and sexually abused from the age of 12 but rather than be treated as a victim, she says shewas criminalised - arrested and prosecuted for offences linked to the abuse she suffered. She even went to prison.

Years later, the police want to investigate what happened to her and have asked for her help.

She says her trust in the police has been shattered. Now, she's taking legal action against them.

For more information and support for issues covered in this programme visit: www.bbc.co.uk/actionline

'Surviving Rochdale: The Past Keeps Calling' is available on BBC iPlayer