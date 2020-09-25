They've gone from being something you normally only see on medical staff, to a part of everyday life.

Face masks and face coverings are compulsory in shops, on public transport and in many people's jobs but for some, they're taking a lot of getting used to.

One of the problems they're causing is 'maskne' or mask-related acne.

Consultant dermatologist Dr Sivanie Sewell has some tips on what you can do to prevent spots when wearing a mask but also how to deal with breakouts should you get one.

