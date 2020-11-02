Walk down Frenchmen Street in New Orleans in normal times and you’d see huge crowds of people, street musicians and live music fans squashed into bars.

These aren't normal times, though. When coronavirus hit, the rich live music scene here vanished overnight and the main entertainment district - the French Quarter - became eerily quiet.

Now many musicians are being forced to adapt and find new ways to make a living.

“New Orleans is kind of a poor city,” says local jazz singer Christien Bold.

Christien’s seen an increased appetite among his fellow musicians to vote in the upcoming election because they have been hit so hard financially by Covid.

He gave Newsbeat’s politics editor Daniel Rosney a tour of the once-bustling area.

Video produced by Matt Wareham and Daniel Rosney

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.