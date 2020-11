Ben McGowan is an 18-year-old student studying politics and sociology at the University of Manchester.

He lives in halls in Fallowfield and took part in the protest over the fence being put up.

"There was a lot of tension that's been building over the last couple of months, there's been a lot of issues," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"So waking up and being surrounded by fencing was really a tipping point for people."