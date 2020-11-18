Samantha Nimmo is 20 and had her son in December 2019.

She says she felt isolated while raising him in lockdown, with her mum only being able to see him from the doorstep.

He was nine months old before some of her friends saw him.

But writing poems helped her feel less alone - especially when she started posting them on Instagram and discovered a whole community of other mums who shared their poetry too.

Video by Lindsay Brown and Imran Rahman-Jones

