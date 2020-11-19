Jack, 28, ended a six-year relationship in the summer and is back dating again.

But dating now is very different to what it was pre-Covid.

So who better to chat to than someone who’s seen more good – and bad – dates than most of us?

First Dates’ Cici Coleman gives her advice on dating in the time of coronavirus and how the dating scene will change in the long term.

Video by Imran Rahman-Jones

