Meet 25-year-old Alexandra and her 18-year-old sister Andrea.

Hundreds of thousands of people watch their games of chess on Twitch and YouTube.

After chess-based drama The Queen’s Gambit soared to popularity on Netflix, Radio 1 Newsbeat spoke to Alexandra and Andrea about how realistic it is, and what the online chess community is like.

Interviews by Annabel Rackham, edited by Kirsty Grant.

