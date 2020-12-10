Lobby's dad died with Covid-19 in April and he's facing his first Christmas without him.

Ruth lost her dad to cancer a few years ago and helps run the 'Let's Talk About Loss' Glasgow group.

In an honest - and emotional - conversation, they talk about grief during lockdown, the different ways it affects people and the importance of not hiding it.

If you need support with grief please visit the BBC Action Line.

