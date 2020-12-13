Like many performers, drag queens have got used to virtual and socially distanced performances in 2020.

During lockdown, three stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK have been making music together - as the Frock Destroyers.

Divina De Campo, Blu Hydrangea and Baga Chipz originally formed the girl group for a challenge on the reality show, but they proved so popular they've kept it going.

The trio spoke to Newsbeat's music reporter Steve Holden about their debut album and the long wait to get back to big drag shows.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.