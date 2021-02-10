Meet Dr Sarah Marsh, Argjira Luzha and Becky Leigh - three people fighting Covid-19 at Harrogate Hospital's intensive care unit.

They spoke to BBC Newsbeat as part of an exclusive 48-hour visit to see what life is like on the NHS front line.

Meeting patients and staff, our reporters uncovered what it's like to battle the virus every day for a series of specials you can hear on Radio 1, 1Xtra, Asian Network and BBC Sounds this week.

Reporters: Rachel Stonehouse and Ben Mundy

Video production: Jimmy Blake

