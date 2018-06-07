Rebecca Black’s Friday is 10 years old this month. Feel old yet?

The singer was just 13 when her song shot to infamy, getting a huge backlash online and causing trolls to attack her for years.

But it didn’t stop her doing what she really wanted – and she’s got new music on the 10th anniversary of Friday’s release.

Rebecca tells Radio 1 Newsbeat how the comments affected her at the time, coming out publicly as queer and her new song Girlfriend.

Video by Sam Gruet.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.