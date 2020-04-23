Before March 2020, Shireen says she didn't "really care" about her dad as they'd grown apart.

But during lockdown she realised she was living in the same house as her best friend.

As part of the BBC Young Reporter competition Shireen's told her story to encourage others to reconnect with their families.

You can find BBC online resources relating to media literacy and the skills involved in broadcasting here.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.