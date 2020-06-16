Coming 2 America: En Vogue on re-recording Whatta Man

In 1993, two of the biggest groups in the world at the time - En Vogue and Salt N Pepa - teamed up to record Whatta Man, which became a worldwide smash and an all-time classic.

They've re-recorded the track as Whatta King for the new Eddie Murphy movie sequel, Coming 2 America, in which they also have a guest appearance.

We spoke to En Vogue - Terry, Cindy and Rhona - about their iconic hits, why the original movie has such a big place in their hearts and rumours of financial struggles at the height of their fame.

Interview and video by Michael Baggs

