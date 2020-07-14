On top of everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in plastic waste across the world.

Experts estimate that in the past year, around 100 billion single-use face masks have been binned every month - and we don't have the means to safely dispose of this huge amount.

On top of that, with industry across the globe grinding to a halt - including oil, which plastic is made from - it's now cheaper to make brand new plastic than it is to recycle old items into new.

But this wasn't always the case. There was once a time when we celebrated plastic as a technical marvel, one which was making our lives simpler and easier.

So is our relationship with plastic at an end? Should we call this a break up? An 'it's not me, it's definitely you' moment?

Original idea: Nesta McGregor

Animation: Chris Shaw

Actors: Tia Banon and Kwami Odoom

Producers: Will Chalk and Jim Farthing

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.