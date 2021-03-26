Flo Rida says he'll try to perform live at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands in May.

The rapper is featured on singer Senhit's track, Adrenalina, which is San Marino's official entry in the competition.

Senhit says her team are trying to make arrangements for Flo Rida to appear on stage for the contest, which is happening with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place in Rotterdam.

He says he has a "lot of fans" in San Marino, which has a population of just under 34,000.

Flo Rida and Senhit spoke to Radio 1 Newsbeat's music reporter Steve Holden about their Eurovision track.

