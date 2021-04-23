Earlier this year, Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over ownership of Wrexham FC.

Rob spoke to Radio 1 Newsbeat about why he chose to buy the football club and how he was constantly checking his phone to see how they were doing when he was on breaks while filming his new US Apple TV series.

Interview by Betty Glover, edited by Kirsty Grant.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.