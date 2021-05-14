Eurovision 2021: From child refugee to Swedish pop star

A decade after being granted asylum in Sweden, 19-year-old Tousin Chiza is representing his adopted country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next week.

Tousin - or Tusse, as he's known in Sweden - was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He fled to a refugee camp in Uganda aged five with his aunt, siblings and cousins, and lived there for three years until moving to Sweden aged eight.

"It's a huge honour for me," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat. "It's like the biggest thank you I can give."

Producer: Méabh Ritchie

