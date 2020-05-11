"We all feel a sense of responsibility to everyone watching."

That's the feeling shared by many of the 39 acts performing at Eurovision 2021.

After a year off because of coronavirus, organisers say postponing again "was never a consideration".

So how do you safely put on an event of this size in the middle of a pandemic?

Newsbeat's music reporter Steve Holden has been to Rotterdam to find out.

Filmed and edited by Woody Morris.

Watch Eurovision 2021: The Road to Rotterdam on iPlayer.

