Eurovision 2021: Behind the scenes at this year's competition
"We all feel a sense of responsibility to everyone watching."
That's the feeling shared by many of the 39 acts performing at Eurovision 2021.
After a year off because of coronavirus, organisers say postponing again "was never a consideration".
So how do you safely put on an event of this size in the middle of a pandemic?
Newsbeat's music reporter Steve Holden has been to Rotterdam to find out.
Filmed and edited by Woody Morris.
