This is the moment Sandra hugged her daughter Sam Round for the first time in more than a year.

Hugs are allowed as part of the easing of lockdown measures in England, Wales and most of Scotland.

Sorry Northern Ireland - you’ll have to wait for another week.

Sam said she felt “excited and emotional”.

Sandra was diagnosed with cancer just before the pandemic hit, and has had successful treatment over the past year.

After their big squeeze, Sandra said: “It feels absolutely fantastic.”

“I’m so, so lucky to be here,” she added.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.