In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Chamberlain was kidnapped at gunpoint, held for 18 hours, drugged and assaulted. After her escape, police discovered her kidnapper had been involved in the murder of at least three other people in Virginia, US.

Now a mum-of-two and a public speaker with a career in law enforcement behind her, Kara uses social media to educate others about what happened to her and how to understand trauma. A documentary about her experience is due for release later this year, which she says has helped her put together the final pieces of what happened that day.

She's spoken to the BBC about her kidnap and why she wants to change the way we process and talk about the trauma we all experience in our lives.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this video, you can visit BBC Action Line for more information.

Interview and video by Michael Baggs

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.