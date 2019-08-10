How can competitive gaming work for people with disabilities?

It's a question that the British Esports Association has been asking ever since meeting students from the National Star College in Gloucestershire.

Now, ahead of the British Esports Student Championships, a test event has been held to figure out how to make events more inclusive for those with disabilities.

BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat's Gaming Reporter, Steffan Powell went along to find out more.

Videographer: Simon Whitlock

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

For more gaming content head to Press X To Continue on BBC Sounds.