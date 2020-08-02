In July 2020, Sarah Frei from Utah, then aged 17, was hit by a drunk driver in a car accident that caused instant paralysis below her waist.

It led to a hospital stay of over two months, 20 operations and both of her legs being amputated.

One year on, Sarah has returned to cheerleading, completed her studies and graduated high school.

She tells Radio 1 Newsbeat about the crash which turned her world upside down, her recovery to return to a life she can still enjoy, and trying to stay positive through it all.

Interview by Manish Pandey, video by Jim Farthing.

