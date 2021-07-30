Tokyo Olympics: Declan Brooks 'won't ever get over' double-backflip BMX crash
In June, BMX rider Declan Brooks knocked himself unconscious in a crash that almost cost him his place at the Tokyo Olympics.
One month after being "scraped off the floor" and taken to hospital, the 25-year-old's in Japan hoping to bring home a medal for Team GB.
He'll be hoping to repeat the success of GB team-mate Bethan Shriever, who claimed a BMX gold earlier this week, when he competes this weekend.
Video by Jim Farthing.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.