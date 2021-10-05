Since the high profile killings of women like Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, a national conversation has opened up about women's safety.

Dame Cressida Dick has said the Metropolitan Police's culture will be reviewed following Sarah Everard's murder by a serving officer.

Women across the UK have been sharing their experiences online and discussing how safe they feel in public.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has listened in to one of these conversations, between 23-year-old Amy, her mum and her nan.

Video by Lindsay Brown and Kirsty Grant.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.