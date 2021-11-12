Arsenal and England footballer Bukayo Saka has been speaking to BBC Sounds podcast Press X to Continue about his gaming habits.

He talks about playing to escape the daily stresses of life, how his competitive nature comes out in gaming - and reveals which of his England teammates could beat him at Call of Duty.

Bukayo was speaking to podcast presenter and Radio 1 Newsbeat’s gaming reporter Steffan Powell at the launch event for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

