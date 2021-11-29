Gay and Muslim: 'My family wanted to cure me'

When Asad came out as gay in 2020, some family members discussed taking him to see an imam to make him "better".

In the months that followed, his mental health declined and he had suicidal thoughts.

This story is all too familiar to Matt, whose partner Naz took his own life in 2014 when his family rejected him after he came out.

We got Asad and Matt together on a Zoom call. They discussed their experiences and the need for better support for gay religious people coming out to their families.

Video by Michael Baggs.

Visit BBC Action Line for information and support on mental health.

