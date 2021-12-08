Rehana Popal is the first female of Afghan descent to become a barrister in England and Wales.

The 31-year-old came to the UK as a child refugee, with her mum and three older siblings.

Now she dedicates her time to helping Afghans who worked for the British armed forces during the war in Afghanistan.

Rehana is on the BBC's 100 Women list for 2021, which shines a spotlight on inspiring and influential women from around the world who are playing their part to reinvent our society - you can see the full list here.

Video by Imran Rahman-Jones and Gurvinder Gill.

Follow BBC 100 Women on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Join the conversation using #BBC100Women.