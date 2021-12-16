Strictly finalists: 'We all represent something'

On Saturday, the infamous Glitterball trophy will be given to this year’s winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

The three remaining couples have been speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat about their journey so far.

AJ Adudu tells us how's she's going to navigate the final with her recent ligament injury, John Whaite thanks Johannes Radebe for giving him "so much more than just dance", and Rose Ayling-Ellis says why she's so proud of the final three couples.

