Energy firms going bust, a lack of wind in the UK and gas demands in Russia - these are just some of the reasons why your bills are going up.

Newsbeat's Rick Kelsey explains what's going on behind the scenes and why it's having an effect on your bank balance.

Video produced by Jordan Kenny

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.