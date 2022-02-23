In 2020, Angel Lynn was bundled in to a van by her then boyfriend. She fell out on the motorway, and sustained life-changing injuries.

Chay Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence, and his friend Rocco Sansome got 21 months in a young offenders institute.

Now, a Solicitor General has referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal as he agrees that they appear unduly lenient. Angel's family tell Newsbeat they hope the sentences are significantly increased.

