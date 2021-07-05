'Our friend was a hero. We want his music heard'

It's been one year since the death of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, a 20-year old from South London who died after jumping into the Thames last year to rescue a woman.

His best friends have had a song he wrote before he died played on Radio 1Xtra's Breakfast show with Nadia Jae - and they've been speaking about what that moment meant to them.

Video by Charlotte Simpson

