Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv clashed on the pitch in Germany with Borussia Dortmund this week. It was part of Dynamo Kyiv's Match for Peace tour. The team has travelled around Europe playing matches to raise money for people back home in Ukraine.

Denys Boyko, who plays for Dynamo Kyiv, and Alan Arussi, who's from Ukraine but plays in Germany, have been telling Radio 1 Newsbeat about being separated from their friends and family back home, while taking part in this event.

Reporter: Betty Glover

Video by Jordan Kenny

