For decades black women have struggled to get their hair cut in mainstream salons but the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 prompted pledges from the hair industry to be more inclusive.

Since then, brands like Blue Tit have been giving their staff extra training to cater to black women. New industry standards have also come in, which mean most trainees will learn to cut and style afro-textured hair.

While customers may benefit, there are fears that unless the staffing in mainstream salons becomes more diverse, black stylists could be negatively affected by the changes.

Video by Nalini Sivathasan. Additional filming by Suhail Patel.

