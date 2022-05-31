Jamal Edwards, founder of SBTV and a huge influence on the UK music scene, died in February 2022 after a sudden illness.

The news left fans in shock, and mum Brenda “devastated”.

Now, three months on, Brenda’s been speaking with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Nadia Jae about the loss, and the legacy her son has left behind.

Video by Megan Lawton and Jordan Kenny

