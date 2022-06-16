Love Island star Demi Jones was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021.

Following the diagnosis, the 23-year-old kept her social media followers updated with regular posts about her treatment.

Former Hollyoaks actress and singer Abi Phillips was one of those watching - and it was after seeing Demi's videos that she discovered lumps on her own neck.

She was later diagnosed with thyroid cancer, like Demi.

Thyroid cancer is rare and affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.

Demi and Abi met in London to discuss their treatment and to raise awareness of the cancer - which can sometimes to be hard to spot.

