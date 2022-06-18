Ms Marvel: 'I felt I belonged on set'

Kamala Khan is Marvel’s first superhero headliner, played by 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani.

She tells the BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid it’s exciting to bring in “an entirely new diaspora” of fans into the MCU.

“We had so many conversations, the directors and I, just incorporating so much of my real life and real life experiences. I feel like I totally lived Kamala’s life,” Iman adds.

Her co-star Rish Shah plays the role of Kamran and says he felt he could “blend in naturally” on set because of the diversity in the cast and crew.

“Hopefully this paves the way for more opportunities for other people,” he says.

