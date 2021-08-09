Laura Nuttall, who has terminal brain cancer, hit the headlines last week when she ticked "graduate" off her bucket list.

She's due to tick off another when she watches England play Sweden in Sheffield in the Euro 2022 semi-final later.

BBC readers and listeners were inspired by Laura's story - but they weren't the only ones.

So Radio 1 Newsbeat reporter Jack Gray teamed up with the FA to get a special message to Laura.

